Castleark Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

AY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Articles

