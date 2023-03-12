Castleark Management LLC Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after buying an additional 46,542 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $309.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $453.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

