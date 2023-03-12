Castleark Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,650 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.32. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

