Castleark Management LLC Purchases 14,760 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.46.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.