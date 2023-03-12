Castleark Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Natixis raised its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

