Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,510 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Range Resources stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

