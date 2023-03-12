Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $273.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $211.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $174.05 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 566,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after acquiring an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $82,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

