Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENEU remained flat at $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

