Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.35

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $13.85. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 1,165 shares changing hands.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation. It is also focuses on the provision of fiber optic infrastructure and other information, and communication technology services to the ICT industry. The company was founded on April 30, 1966 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
