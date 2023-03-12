Cardano Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.72 billion and $282.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.78 or 0.07298417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00069715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,175,435 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

