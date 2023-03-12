Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 910,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

