Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.71 and traded as high as C$23.86. Canfor shares last traded at C$23.19, with a volume of 155,687 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFP. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$35.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.68.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

