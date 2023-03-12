Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price to $32.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CORT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

