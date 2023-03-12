Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Trading Down 2.4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 31,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 93,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

