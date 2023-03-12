Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $4,490,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Camping World by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $22.02 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.