Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Natixis grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 40,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

