Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,503,441 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Cameco worth $173,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 99.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

