Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

BATS TAIL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.