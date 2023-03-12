Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 346.9% in February

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 346.9% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 8,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,622. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.