Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. 28,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.