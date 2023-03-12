CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CaixaBank Stock Down 3.6 %

CaixaBank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAIXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.90 ($4.15) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.73) to €4.35 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

