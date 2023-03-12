BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in February

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Down 5.9 %

BYDDY traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. BYD has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $84.88.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

