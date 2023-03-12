Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

