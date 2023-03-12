Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Buckle by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Buckle by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

