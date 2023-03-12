Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.70 on Friday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 158,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
