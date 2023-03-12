Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.70 on Friday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 526.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 158,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.