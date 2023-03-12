Brokers Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$22.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.63 and a 52-week high of C$25.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other Altius Minerals news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

