Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT at $68.33

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.