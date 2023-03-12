Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target at $7.01

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iris Energy by 230.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

