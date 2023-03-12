Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target at $7.01

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $17.97.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
