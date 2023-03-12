Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price at $154.75

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Down 1.8 %

FirstService stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

