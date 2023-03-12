Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $71.85

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

