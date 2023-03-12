Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $71.85

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Down 4.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.