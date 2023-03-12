Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $157.50

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $126,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.
Dover Price Performance
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
