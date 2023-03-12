Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $29.25

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of CUZ opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,681,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,694,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

