Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $34.80

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.