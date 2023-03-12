Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $614.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

