Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,772,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $480,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

