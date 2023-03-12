Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.4 %

BRDCY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,933. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.