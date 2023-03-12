BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.57 ($7.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.49) to GBX 585 ($7.03) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 590 ($7.09) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 549.20 ($6.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 513.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.37. BP has a one year low of GBX 341.60 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,992.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BP

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,181.82%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($439.90). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($377.78). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($439.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 213 shares of company stock worth $105,360. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

