Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 15th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Boyd Gaming has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,106,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,555,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,198 shares of company stock worth $49,198,544. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.