Boxed (BOXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Boxed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.43 on Friday. Boxed has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Get Boxed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOXD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Boxed

About Boxed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Boxed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.