Boxed (BOXD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.43 on Friday. Boxed has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOXD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
