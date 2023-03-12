Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of BORUF stock remained flat at $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
