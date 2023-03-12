Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of BORUF stock remained flat at $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

