Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of BONXF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.98.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
