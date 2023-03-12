Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of BONXF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 62,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,538. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

