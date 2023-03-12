Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,040.69

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Bondly has a market cap of $6.15 million and $51,040.69 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

