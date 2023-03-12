Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.45

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and traded as high as $48.80. Bombardier shares last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 30,440 shares changing hands.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

