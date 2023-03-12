Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the February 13th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

BDRBF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.