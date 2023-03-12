BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 52,249 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,249 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $51,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

