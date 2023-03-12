BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 146,427 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,427 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.79% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $43,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $404.90 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

