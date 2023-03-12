BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 38,764 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,764 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of Equinix worth $48,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Equinix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 640,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $708.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

