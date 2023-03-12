BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $37.85 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.18% of Fortive worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

