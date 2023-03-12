BNB Price Hits $288.25 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $45.51 billion and approximately $458.65 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $288.25 or 0.01311420 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,892,653 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

