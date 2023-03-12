Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.93 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Blur has a total market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $91.94 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blur has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 406,179,764.4596651 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47793651 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $147,396,863.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

